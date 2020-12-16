Alexa
Plug Power, Eli Lilly rise; Norwegian falls

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 05:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Tuesday:

Eli Lilly and Co., up $9.52 to $167.43.

The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year and said it is buying Prevail Therapeutics for at least $880 million.

Waste Management Inc., up $2 to $116.78.

The waste management company raised its quarterly dividend.

Cardtronics Plc., up 10 cents to $35.77.

Apollo Global Management and Hudson Executive Capital are buying the ATM operator for about $2.3 billion.

Medtronic Plc., up $2.92 to $114.89.

The medical device company reported encouraging results from a study of its pain therapy device for cancer patients.

Plug Power Inc., up $2.77 to $28.47.

The alternative energy company is expanding its relationship with Walmart for its ecommerce network.

Apple Inc., up $6.10 to $127.88.

The iPhone maker is asking suppliers to hike production 30% during the first half of 2021, according to media reports.

Ford Motor Co., up 24 cents to $9.15.

U.S. industrial production increased in November partially thanks to a rebound in output at auto plants.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., down 19 cents to $25.22.

Restrictions on people and businesses are tightening worldwide, making it harder for cruise line operators to recover.

Updated : 2020-12-16 06:17 GMT+08:00

