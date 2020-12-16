Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/16 04:30
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 63 cents to $47.62 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 47 cents to $50.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.33 a gallon. January heating oil rose 1 cent to $1.46 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery rose $23.20 to $1,855.30 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 60 cents to $24.64 an ounce and March copper rose 2 cents $3.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 103.70 Japanese yen from 104.07 yen. The euro rose to $1.2157 from $1.2147.

Updated : 2020-12-16 06:16 GMT+08:00

