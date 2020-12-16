Alexa
Spielman joining Lions to help with GM, coach searches

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 04:01
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Former linebacker Chris Spielman is joining the Detroit Lions as a special assistant.

The Lions announced Tuesday that Spielman will report to president and CEO Rod Wood and participate in interviews for the team's general manager and coaching vacancies. Detroit fired GM Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia earlier this season.

The Lions also announced that Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, former Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis and former Arizona Cardinals GM Rod Graves will serve as advisors for the team's searches.

Spielman is Detroit's career leader in tackles and helped the Lions to the NFC title game in 1992, the closest they've come to a Super Bowl. Spielman has also been a broadcaster for FOX Sports and ESPN.

Updated : 2020-12-16 06:15 GMT+08:00

