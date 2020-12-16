Apple Books-Top-10

Alexa
By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/16 02:43
Apple Books US Bestseller List - 12/13/20 - Paid Books

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. Stay for Me by Corinne Michaels - 9781942834519 - (BAAE Inc.)

2. Deadly Cross by James Patterson - 9780316497992 - (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Last Flight by Julie Clark - 9781728215730 - (Sourcebooks, Inc)

4. A Promised Land by Barack Obama - 9781524763183 - (Crown)

5. Daylight by David Baldacci - 9781538761687 - (Grand Central Publishing)

6. Double Take by Catherine Coulter - 9781440631184 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Steele by Sawyer Bennett - No ISBN Available - (Big Dog Books, LLC)

8. The Sentinel by Andrew Child & Lee Child - 9781984818478 - (Random House Publishing Group)

9. A Time for Mercy by John Grisham - 9780385545976 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

10. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald - 9780743246392 - (Scribner)

Updated : 2020-12-16 04:46 GMT+08:00

