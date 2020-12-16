Alexa
Pakistan army says Indian fire kills 2 soldiers in Kashmir

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 02:19
MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan's military said Tuesday that two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.

In a statement, the military blamed India for violating a cease-fire in the village of Bagsar along the borderline that separates Kashmir between Pakistan and India. It said Pakistan returned fire and claimed there were troop casualties on the Indian side.

There was no immediate comment from Indian officials but both sides routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement along the highly militarized Line of Control.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and both claim it in its entirety.

Updated : 2020-12-16 03:12 GMT+08:00

