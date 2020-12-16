Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greece to take delivery of French Rafale jets in 2021

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 01:54
Greece to take delivery of French Rafale jets in 2021

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece on Tuesday said it will take delivery of 18 French-made Rafale fighter jets next year, as part of a major drive to modernize its armed forces amid tension with neighbor Turkey.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the agreements would be finalized with the French government and defense contractor in the coming days, announcing the news in parliament ahead of a vote on the 2021 budget.

Annual spending in defense is being hiked by more than a third in 2021 to 5.4 billion euros ($6.56 billion) despite a steep recession triggered by the pandemic this year.

Greece and fellow NATO member Turkey remain at odds over boundaries and undersea natural gas rights in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that intensified this year and raised concerns among western allies of a potential military confrontation.

Updated : 2020-12-16 03:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
Mercury to dip down to 12 degrees tonight in northern Taiwan
Mercury to dip down to 12 degrees tonight in northern Taiwan