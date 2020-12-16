Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

French theater, cinema workers protest against virus closure

By  Associated Press
2020/12/16 00:19
Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...
Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...
Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...
A workers from the cultural sector holds a placard reading: I want to dien on stage, during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representative...
Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...
Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...

Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...

Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...

Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...

A workers from the cultural sector holds a placard reading: I want to dien on stage, during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representative...

Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...

Workers from the cultural sector gather during a protest, in Paris, Tuesday, Dec.15, 2020. Representatives of the performing arts sector protested aga...

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people working in the French theater and cinema industries demonstrated in Paris on Tuesday against the prolonged closure of entertainment facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

France earlier Tuesday lifted a partial lockdown imposed on Oct. 30, but will still maintain strict measures at least until Jan. 7, including a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., as numbers of infections remain high.

Theatres, cinemas and other performance halls, together with bars and restaurants, will remain shut over the holidays.

Workers in the cultural sector gathered at Place de La Bastille, in front of the modern opera house that has been closed for weeks.

Among them, Veronique Bellin, deputy director of the new theatre of Montreuil in the eastern suburbs of Paris, said health measures had been in place before the lockdown to protect spectators.

"Today we see that the government accepts that churches reopen, and these are the exact same conditions, but people can’t go to the theater or cinema. We don’t understand,” she said.

The government announced last week a 35-million euro ($42 million) additional support package for the cultural sector. Yet protesters expressed fears that many jobs won't survive the crisis.

Stage set designer Thibault Sinay said: “We hear about big money being announced but, for theatre productions and creations, we don’t see any money coming. It’s really hard for us.”

It is the second time French theatres and cinemas have been closed down to slow the spread of Covid-19. They were shut from March to June, during the first lockdown.

Health authorities said they registered over 10,000 new confirmed daily infections last week. On Monday, they reported 372 deaths from COVID-19 in hospitals, bringing the country's overall death toll to more than 58,000.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2020-12-16 01:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Mercury to dip down to 12 degrees tonight in northern Taiwan
Mercury to dip down to 12 degrees tonight in northern Taiwan
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's
American scientist contrasts Taiwan's coronavirus cases with Florida's