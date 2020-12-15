Alexa
Justices order review of Colorado virus rules for churches

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 23:48
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a lower federal court to reexamine Colorado restrictions on indoor religious services to combat the coronavirus in light of the justices’ recent ruling in favor of churches and synagogues in New York.

Three dissenting justices noted that the state already had lifted the challenged restrictions.

The high court’s unsigned decision did not rule that limits imposed by Gov. Jared Polis were improper. But it did throw out a federal district court ruling that rejected a challenge to the limits from the High Plains Harvest Church in the rural town of Ault in northern Colorado.

Last month, the Supreme Court split 5-4 in holding that New York could not enforce certain limits on attendance at churches and synagogues. The high court subsequently ordered a new look at California worship service restrictions that had been challenged.

Colorado told the justices last week that it had amended a public health order “to remove capacity limits from all houses of worship at all times in response to this Court’s recent decisions.”

That should have settled the matter because “there is no reason to think Colorado will reverse course—and so no reason to think Harvest Church will again face capacity limits,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a brief dissent that was joined by Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.

Updated : 2020-12-16 01:38 GMT+08:00

