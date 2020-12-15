ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|3
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|9
|Greenville
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|South Carolina
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|5
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|6
|Wichita
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Rapid City
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|7
|Utah
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|Allen
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
South Carolina at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Orlando at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.