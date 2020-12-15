Alexa
The Latest: Indiana-Purdue football game canceled again

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/15 23:04
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Indiana-Purdue rivalry game has been canceled again.

Both schools had to pull out of last week’s regularly scheduled battle for the Old Oaken Bucket because of COVID-19 issues. The game was rescheduled as one of the Big Ten’s championship weekend bonus games, but the seventh-ranked Hoosiers and Boilermakers jointly announced that neither team will be able to play Friday.

It will be the first time in-state rivals have not met in a football season since the Spanish flu pandemic forced cancellations in 1918 and ’19.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

