NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321
Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245
New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279
N.Y. Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300
Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 390 336
Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359
Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237
Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368
Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273
Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338
West
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281
Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391
Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347
L.A. Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275
N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291
Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328
Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265
Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294
Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322
Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332
North
W L T Pct PF PA
yx-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323
Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291
Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355
Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246
Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324
Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303
San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 24, New England 3

Sunday's Games

Arizona 26, N.Y. Giants 7

Chicago 36, Houston 7

Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7

Denver 32, Carolina 27

Kansas City 33, Miami 27

Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14

Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 10

Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27

Seattle 40, N.Y. Jets 3

Green Bay 31, Detroit 24

L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17

Philadelphia 24, New Orleans 21

Washington 23, San Francisco 15

Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15

Monday's Games

Baltimore 47, Cleveland 42

Thursday, Dec. 17

L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New England at Miami, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 21

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2020-12-16 00:06 GMT+08:00

