Belgian soccer club releases goalkeeper after lockdown party

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 22:09
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian soccer club KV Oostende released reserve goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa on Tuesday after he hosted an illegal lockdown party.

The club said police were called to the Cameroonian's home on Saturday because of loud noise.

“It turned out to be a lockdown party in which 10 people violated all corona measures," the club said, adding that police officers where verbally harassed.

Oostende, which sits mid-table in the Belgian league, said it has so far avoided any COVID-19 infection within the club.

“KVO as a club is above individuals and given the seriousness of these facts, we are therefore forced to initiate the dismissal procedure against Fabrice Ondoa,” the club said.

As part of national measures aimed at limiting the spread of the coronavirus, Belgian residents are not allowed to invite guests to their homes. The country of 11.5 million inhabitants has been hit hard by the pandemic with more than 18,000 confirmed deaths.

Updated : 2020-12-16 00:05 GMT+08:00

