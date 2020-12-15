Alexa
West Indies agrees to tour Bangladesh in January

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 21:25
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — The West Indies has agreed in principle to tour Bangladesh in January and play three one-day internationals and two tests.

The approval on Tuesday followed an inspection visit.

The West Indies proposes to arrive on Jan. 10 and play the ODIs from Jan. 20-25 in Dhaka and Chattogram, the first test from Feb. 3-7 in Chattogram, and the second test from Feb. 11-15 in Dhaka.

Cricket West Indies said discussions will continue with Bangladesh and the West Indies players “to finetune the various arrangements in order to ensure the health and safety of the players and team management unit.”

The team was the first to tour when international cricket restarted in July, touring England and, recently, New Zealand.

Bangladesh hasn’t played since March.

