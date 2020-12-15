Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, December 15, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Rain this morning;87;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;SW;8;83%;65%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, pleasant;81;62;Nice with some sun;81;63;NE;5;49%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;58;48;A.M. showers, cloudy;58;46;NE;12;79%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;68;53;Mostly sunny;70;55;SSE;5;72%;3%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;51;40;Mostly cloudy;48;45;S;11;92%;59%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;27;24;A morning flurry;26;15;N;1;88%;43%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny, but cold;40;30;Abundant sunshine;47;34;E;6;39%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;7;2;Cold;10;1;SSW;7;88%;9%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, humid;91;71;Downpours;77;69;NE;7;99%;95%;4

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;58;50;Mostly sunny;60;48;NNE;5;75%;4%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;69;60;Nice with some sun;71;60;SW;12;62%;0%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, windy;72;56;Hazy sun;70;50;WNW;6;71%;16%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;88;73;Cloudy, p.m. showers;87;74;SSE;4;78%;98%;3

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;80;63;Mostly cloudy;78;65;ENE;8;68%;41%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;ENE;7;67%;63%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;64;45;Mostly sunny;60;47;NNW;5;73%;9%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine and chilly;32;18;Sunny, but chilly;36;18;WSW;8;18%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then some sun;42;35;Rather cloudy;47;34;WSW;6;87%;26%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;46;42;Rather cloudy;46;38;SE;4;97%;37%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;44;Periods of sun;68;44;ESE;6;63%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;89;66;Clouds and sunshine;90;67;E;8;43%;5%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;39;34;Low clouds;38;35;ENE;6;91%;44%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;49;41;Mostly cloudy;51;45;S;7;88%;60%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;43;34;Cloudy;45;33;ESE;3;82%;3%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds;37;31;Low clouds;37;36;NE;4;84%;66%;0

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in places;73;55;Sunny and nice;80;59;NE;7;44%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;86;66;Mostly cloudy;87;66;ENE;5;40%;63%;7

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, but cold;36;20;Sunny, but cold;38;21;WNW;9;43%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;68;57;Partly sunny;68;55;WNW;8;64%;44%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;59;Mostly sunny;75;60;SSE;14;56%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;82;68;A passing shower;82;69;SSE;3;60%;63%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;90;77;An afternoon shower;87;78;NE;9;79%;75%;3

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;35;29;A few flurries;36;29;NNE;12;71%;64%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;89;73;A shower in spots;86;73;WNW;5;75%;74%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Rain and drizzle;42;39;Mainly cloudy;43;36;S;5;94%;8%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;Mostly cloudy;81;72;N;13;62%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Clouds breaking;48;33;Turning sunny;50;33;SW;7;56%;3%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;91;78;A morning shower;90;77;NE;10;68%;69%;11

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;63;43;Hazy sun;65;41;NW;7;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Clouds, then sun;32;22;Not as cold;43;24;SSW;5;43%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;76;63;Hazy sunshine;82;63;NNW;7;57%;7%;4

Dili, East Timor;A morning t-storm;89;75;A t-storm or two;86;75;SW;6;80%;81%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;49;42;Spotty showers;50;40;WSW;25;81%;63%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cold with some sun;34;18;Sunny, but chilly;39;19;NNE;6;33%;0%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;65;54;Rather cloudy;63;53;WSW;6;74%;79%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cooler;58;53;Mostly cloudy, cool;60;55;NNE;8;63%;42%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Humid with clouds;79;60;A heavy thunderstorm;79;60;ENE;6;77%;79%;10

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;84;64;Nice with some sun;82;62;SSW;5;76%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy with a flurry;37;35;Showers of rain/snow;40;33;W;14;98%;67%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Humid with some sun;91;75;Showers around;89;76;NNW;4;68%;74%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;72;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;58;NNE;6;47%;24%;4

Honolulu, United States;A stray shower;85;72;A shower or two;84;72;ENE;13;62%;83%;2

Hyderabad, India;Plenty of sunshine;82;59;Hazy sunshine;82;59;SE;6;63%;3%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;59;37;Cool with hazy sun;59;35;N;6;61%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers;53;48;A shower in the a.m.;51;46;NE;9;89%;57%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;90;78;Couple of t-storms;87;78;SW;11;76%;85%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Becoming cloudy;87;74;A shower or two;83;72;N;8;60%;60%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;NE;7;77%;76%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny, cold;38;10;Sunny, but chilly;43;15;SSW;4;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;77;51;Sunny, breezy, nice;74;50;NE;15;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;68;40;Hazy sunshine;69;37;WSW;5;45%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;95;64;Hazy sunshine;90;61;N;14;16%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;An afternoon flurry;34;23;Cloudy and chilly;28;27;SW;6;89%;28%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;86;75;Partly sunny;85;74;ENE;9;63%;55%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;91;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;75;SW;6;65%;75%;10

Kolkata, India;Sunshine;81;64;Hazy sunshine;80;64;NE;6;58%;8%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;83;75;Thundershowers;87;75;W;3;81%;91%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Cloudy and warm;67;40;A morning shower;60;37;NE;10;54%;60%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SW;6;80%;54%;7

Lima, Peru;Mainly cloudy;75;66;Sun and clouds;75;66;S;9;70%;29%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Inc. clouds;60;53;Rain tapering off;58;47;NNW;8;83%;77%;2

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;53;46;Showers around;50;45;SSW;21;84%;84%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;68;47;Mostly sunny, nice;70;49;E;5;35%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;84;75;Variable cloudiness;85;74;SW;6;66%;44%;6

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;51;38;A shower in the p.m.;50;41;N;6;77%;87%;1

Male, Maldives;A shower;86;79;A passing shower;87;78;NE;7;68%;84%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;75;A stray thunderstorm;86;75;ENE;4;82%;67%;2

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;Nice with sunshine;87;76;ENE;7;67%;14%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Very windy;73;63;Mostly cloudy;78;67;SSW;9;57%;44%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Hazy sun;76;49;Mostly sunny;74;49;SSW;5;41%;36%;5

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;81;69;Some sun;83;69;SSW;9;73%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;31;24;Cloudy;31;29;WSW;10;92%;70%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;91;75;Partly sunny;92;77;E;13;58%;1%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in places;68;59;Sunny and warmer;75;59;NE;9;44%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, colder;16;3;Very cold;10;8;NE;4;52%;3%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;24;21;Low clouds;26;26;SW;5;94%;85%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;86;75;Hazy sun;88;75;N;8;56%;2%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunshine and nice;79;57;Mostly sunny, nice;82;59;NNE;10;44%;29%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;40;26;Cloudy, p.m. snow;33;27;NE;10;51%;97%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;62;55;Showers around;66;52;NW;12;67%;64%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;15;8;A little a.m. snow;12;10;SSW;8;82%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy this morning;46;31;Partly sunny, chilly;42;31;WNW;16;45%;44%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;34;28;Areas of low clouds;31;30;ENE;3;96%;59%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder;14;4;Cloudy and very cold;11;7;ENE;11;55%;7%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;77;Downpours;86;78;N;10;84%;100%;4

Panama City, Panama;Variable cloudiness;89;75;A shower and t-storm;87;76;NW;6;75%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;76;Afternoon showers;86;76;ENE;6;79%;96%;7

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;52;37;Mostly cloudy;48;41;SSW;7;82%;66%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy this morning;84;60;Breezy in the p.m.;86;61;ESE;13;38%;5%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;77;Partly sunny;92;78;NE;10;57%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;NNE;10;70%;80%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;89;66;Mostly sunny;89;66;SE;5;49%;3%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;38;36;Cloudy;38;33;E;3;84%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and cold;23;3;Sunny, but very cold;22;0;NNW;6;26%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;66;51;Rain at times;67;51;SW;8;69%;84%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;66;49;A shower in the p.m.;66;52;SW;7;79%;91%;2

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;85;77;A morning shower;85;78;E;8;64%;48%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;45;37;A morning shower;42;33;ENE;8;68%;58%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;34;32;Occasional rain;38;36;WSW;9;94%;79%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;79;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;NNW;7;71%;44%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;74;52;Hazy sun;75;54;S;9;22%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;55;39;Partly sunny;58;45;NE;4;71%;44%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;32;27;A little snow;34;30;SW;7;81%;85%;0

San Francisco, United States;Inc. clouds;56;47;A touch of p.m. rain;58;51;SSW;6;71%;89%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray shower;77;62;A shower and t-storm;76;63;ENE;7;72%;70%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;83;73;A shower in places;82;72;ESE;6;75%;70%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;83;65;Humid, a p.m. shower;82;66;NNW;5;74%;66%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;76;44;Partly sunny, nice;77;42;NNE;4;11%;0%;5

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;89;55;Plenty of sunshine;92;55;SW;6;22%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;70;Mostly sunny, nice;85;72;N;9;68%;14%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Inc. clouds;56;52;Rain tapering off;56;43;N;7;82%;77%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;49;44;Rain beginning;49;43;S;6;80%;96%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very cold;24;9;Sunny, but cold;26;12;NW;7;26%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;34;Partly sunny, chilly;46;36;N;9;49%;2%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;78;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;78;NNW;5;78%;97%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Low clouds and fog;45;33;Partly sunny;45;33;ENE;4;87%;6%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;82;73;A shower in spots;83;75;E;5;73%;68%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;44;42;Cloudy;44;39;W;8;91%;15%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;75;73;A shower in the a.m.;83;75;NE;14;71%;80%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;61;59;A little rain;64;58;ENE;11;76%;84%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy with a flurry;36;34;A little snow;41;32;WNW;11;93%;80%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny, cold;35;24;Sunny, but chilly;39;24;NE;5;59%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun returning;47;35;A shower or two;49;41;NNW;4;77%;84%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;47;39;Spotty showers;47;37;E;5;62%;100%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy, not as warm;69;50;Occasional rain;63;49;S;11;82%;92%;1

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and nice;61;44;Decreasing clouds;67;43;E;3;55%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;47;31;Mostly sunny, chilly;45;31;NNW;7;44%;1%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with a flurry;29;23;Morning flurries;29;22;ENE;20;68%;81%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Partial sunshine;66;52;Clouds and sunshine;67;54;SSE;1;53%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;68;50;Clouds and sun;68;52;SSE;3;73%;6%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-4;-20;Sunny, not as cold;8;-17;WNW;5;73%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain tapering off;46;42;Rain;44;41;E;6;77%;97%;0

Vienna, Austria;Breezy this morning;42;35;Low clouds;40;33;SE;3;85%;44%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with some sun;91;64;Clouds and sun;81;63;ESE;5;54%;17%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;31;28;A bit of p.m. snow;31;29;WSW;10;89%;81%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Fog;37;32;Low clouds;40;37;WNW;7;89%;27%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;68;58;Windy;67;57;N;24;70%;1%;11

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;93;75;Hazy sunshine;92;75;WNW;5;57%;34%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;46;38;Rain and drizzle;42;35;E;2;80%;81%;1

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather

Updated : 2020-12-15 21:04 GMT+08:00

