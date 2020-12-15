Alexa
Countdown activities in national scenic areas across Taiwan

Taiwan Tourism Bureau recommends where to ring in 2021

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 20:50
(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau has recommended some New Year’s activities held in national scenic areas across the country.

For people fond of mountains and forests, the bureau recommends the Alishan Sunrise Impression Concert in Chiayi County, where participants will be able to welcome the first sunrise of 2021 while listening to music played by some of Taiwan’s premier orchestras and bands.

In Taichung City’s Lishan, revelers can enjoy local dance performances. They can also arrange to take a hot spring bath and stay overnight in nearby Guguan.

The countdown party in Pingtung County’s Donggang Township also made the list this year. There visitors can arrange to take a sightseeing tour around the lagoon in the Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area.

The sunrise concert on Fulong Beach in New Taipei City is a good option for those in northern Taiwan. After the big night out, people are encouraged to take a cycling trip along the Old Caoling Tunnel cycling route.

Sanxiantai rounds out the eastern portion of the list. In Sanxiantai, the first rays of sunshine on the main island of Taiwan usually appear. Watch the New Year’s first sunrise while enjoying live bands on the gravel beach.

For anyone in central Taiwan, watching the fireworks at Sun Moon Lake would provide a splendid evening.
(Taiwan Tourism Bureau photos)
Alishan Sunrise Impression Concert
Lishan
Donggang Township
Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area
Fulong Beach
Old Caoling Tunne
Sanxiantai
Sun Moon Lake

Updated : 2020-12-15 22:37 GMT+08:00

