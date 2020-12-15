Alexa
  1. Home

German health minister hopeful that EMA will approve BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine by December 23

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/15 11:24
German health minister hopeful that EMA will approve BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine by December 23

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is planning to approve the BioNTech and Pfizer vaccine on 23 December, the Bild newspaper reported on Tuesday.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn, speaking a joint press confernece with with Robert Koch Institute, said the report was "good news".

A spokeswoman for the EMA confirmed that it would decide on the approval by 29 December at the latest.

Bild reported that the vaccination would be adminstered in Germany during the Christmas holidays.

The EMA has recently been under increasing pressure from EU governments to speed up the approval of the coronavirus vaccine from Biontech and Pfizer, the Reuters news agency reported.

It follows emergency approvals in the UK and the US, which triggered a debate in the EU as to why a vaccine developed in Germany cannot be rolled out across the continent first.

A fortnight ago, Biontech and Pfizer submitted an application to the EMA for a conditional marketing authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine is currently considered one of the promising means of containing the Corona pandemic.

More than 1.6 million people have died from COVID-19 worldwide since the outbreak of the virus earlier this year.

jf/ (dpa, Reuters)

Updated : 2020-12-15 21:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream
Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream