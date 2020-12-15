Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Noun describing social distancing is Dutch word of the year

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 18:13
People queue on a bridge to buy pot at a nearby coffeeshop after being directed by a security guard, left in orange vest, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, M...
A man gets direction from an employee, left, of the Art Deco movie theater Pathe Tuschinski in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Dutch Pr...

People queue on a bridge to buy pot at a nearby coffeeshop after being directed by a security guard, left in orange vest, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, M...

A man gets direction from an employee, left, of the Art Deco movie theater Pathe Tuschinski in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Dutch Pr...

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — One-and-a-half-meter-society has been voted the Dutch word of the year by a (social) distance.

Anderhalvemetersamenleving, a compound noun describing life under the Dutch government's 1.5-meter (5-foot) social distancing requirement, was the runaway winner of a vote held by the Van Dale dictionary company.

The lengthy new word, which was added to the dictionary in April during the first spike in Dutch coronavirus infections, garnered just under 30% of some 12,000 votes in the annual competition.

The results were announced Tuesday, the day the Netherlands began a strict five-week lockdown to counter recent sharp rises in new infections.

In second place with 11% was “fabel­tjes­fuik” a noun which Van Dale defines as the “phenomenon that users of social media who are interested in conspiracies are offered more and more messages about conspiracies due to the operation of social media, which gradually leads them to believe in them.”

All the other words in the top 10 were related to the year's defining story — the coronavirus pandemic — and celebrate the Dutch way of creating new words by knitting together existing words to describe a new phenomenon.

They included “hoestschaamte,” a word best translated as “coughshame” — the feeling experienced by people who cough in public places during the pandemic — and “lockdownfeestje,” a word describing parties staged and attended by people who don't take seriously a lockdown necessitated by a large-scale virus outbreak.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Updated : 2020-12-15 19:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front