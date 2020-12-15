Growing chorus demands answers after arrest of Chinese Bloomberg employee

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of the arrest of a Chinese employee of Bloomberg News in Beijing, foreign correspondents' clubs throughout Asia have joined a chorus of international voices demanding an explanation and drawing attention to the worsening situation faced by media workers in the authoritarian country.

Four days after the disappearance of Bloomberg news assistant Haze Fan (范若伊), Chinese authorities informed the outlet on Dec. 11 that she was being held on suspicion of "engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize China's national security." She had reportedly been witnessed leaving her apartment on Dec. 7 under escort by plainclothes officers of the National Security Bureau.

Fan had worked at a number of major news agencies before joining Bloomberg in 2017, including Al Jazeera, CBS News, CNBC, and Reuters.

On Tuesday (Dec. 15), the foreign correspondents' organizations of Japan, Hong Kong, Jakarta, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand published a joint statement supporting the Foreign Correspondent's Club of China's attempt to suss out the reason for Fan's sudden arrest. The statement pointed out that Chinese employees play "invaluable roles" in international media operations in the country.

The European Union on Saturday (Dec. 12) expressed concern about Fan's well-being and that of Chinese citizen journalists known or assumed to be detained in China for their reporting during the coronavirus outbreak, including Zhang Zhan (張展), Fang Bin (方斌), and Chen Qiushi (陳秋實). EU Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the body expected Fan to be allowed access to medical care, her family, and an attorney of her choosing and demanded that she and all others "detained in connection with their reporting activity" be freed.

Chinese officials remained circumspect about the nature of Fan's alleged criminal activities at the time of publication.

When asked for an update on Fan's status by a Bloomberg reporter at the Chinese Foreign Ministry's regular press conference Monday (Dec. 14), Spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) repeated the vague state line on Fan's alleged national security offense, claiming her "legal rights and interests are fully ensured." Wang also responded to the statement by the European Union, demanding that the body "respect China's judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks."