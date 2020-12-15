Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Growing chorus demands answers after arrest of Chinese Bloomberg employee

EU, foreign correspondents' clubs in Asia raise alarm over worsening landscape for journalists in China

  189
By Micah McCartney, Taiwan News
2020/12/15 17:56
Bloomberg employee Haze Fan (Internet image)

Bloomberg employee Haze Fan (Internet image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In the wake of the arrest of a Chinese employee of Bloomberg News in Beijing, foreign correspondents' clubs throughout Asia have joined a chorus of international voices demanding an explanation and drawing attention to the worsening situation faced by media workers in the authoritarian country.

Four days after the disappearance of Bloomberg news assistant Haze Fan (范若伊), Chinese authorities informed the outlet on Dec. 11 that she was being held on suspicion of "engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize China's national security." She had reportedly been witnessed leaving her apartment on Dec. 7 under escort by plainclothes officers of the National Security Bureau.

Fan had worked at a number of major news agencies before joining Bloomberg in 2017, including Al Jazeera, CBS News, CNBC, and Reuters.

On Tuesday (Dec. 15), the foreign correspondents' organizations of Japan, Hong Kong, Jakarta, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Thailand published a joint statement supporting the Foreign Correspondent's Club of China's attempt to suss out the reason for Fan's sudden arrest. The statement pointed out that Chinese employees play "invaluable roles" in international media operations in the country.

The European Union on Saturday (Dec. 12) expressed concern about Fan's well-being and that of Chinese citizen journalists known or assumed to be detained in China for their reporting during the coronavirus outbreak, including Zhang Zhan (張展), Fang Bin (方斌), and Chen Qiushi (陳秋實). EU Spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the body expected Fan to be allowed access to medical care, her family, and an attorney of her choosing and demanded that she and all others "detained in connection with their reporting activity" be freed.

Chinese officials remained circumspect about the nature of Fan's alleged criminal activities at the time of publication.

When asked for an update on Fan's status by a Bloomberg reporter at the Chinese Foreign Ministry's regular press conference Monday (Dec. 14), Spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) repeated the vague state line on Fan's alleged national security offense, claiming her "legal rights and interests are fully ensured." Wang also responded to the statement by the European Union, demanding that the body "respect China's judicial sovereignty and stop making irresponsible remarks."
Haze Fan
FCC
journalists in China
Foreign Correspondents' Club
Bloomberg

RELATED ARTICLES

India looks for trade talks with Taiwan
India looks for trade talks with Taiwan
2020/10/20 16:19
Taiwan's economy ranks 5th in innovation potential
Taiwan's economy ranks 5th in innovation potential
2020/10/16 11:26
Beijing's warning to not refer to Taiwan as country 'backfires': Bloomberg
Beijing's warning to not refer to Taiwan as country 'backfires': Bloomberg
2020/10/12 14:48
Taiwan’s Asus ROG Phone 3 expected soon in US, Canada
Taiwan’s Asus ROG Phone 3 expected soon in US, Canada
2020/09/26 13:19
New immigration unit in Hong Kong reportedly delaying visas for foreign journalists
New immigration unit in Hong Kong reportedly delaying visas for foreign journalists
2020/08/12 21:40

Updated : 2020-12-15 19:30 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front