Volunteers help start 1,200-ton Taiwanese temple on its way to new site

Task will be completed by machines over next 2 weeks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 16:36
1,000 volunteers showed up in Chaozhou to help start a 1,200-ton temple on its way to a new site Tuesday.

1,000 volunteers showed up in Chaozhou to help start a 1,200-ton temple on its way to a new site Tuesday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A thousand volunteers showed up in the Pingtung County township of Chaozhou Tuesday (Dec. 15) to help pull the 1,200-ton Fuan Temple on its way to a new site 40 meters away.

The authorities said the temple was standing in the middle of a projected road and should therefore be removed and rebuilt at another location. However, instead of taking the structure apart, temple management decided to just pull the whole building to its new site.

At least 1,000 volunteers signed up in two days to start the process Tuesday, CNA reported. The temple was first raised to allow steel bars, wood, and bricks to be inserted underneath.

The volunteers, who included Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安), spent two hours pulling the ropes to move the temple just two meters. Tuesday’s action was mostly symbolic, as machines will still be called in to complete the task within the next two weeks, CNA reported.
temple
Pingtung County
Chaozhou
Pan Men-an

Updated : 2020-12-15 17:58 GMT+08:00

