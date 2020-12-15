Alexa
Taiwanese airlines ready to fly COVID vaccine to country

CECC experts in agreement to buy vaccines within 2 weeks

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 16:06
Developing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s two largest airlines said Tuesday (Dec. 15) they have made all the necessary preparations to fly coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines over to the nation.

Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said there might be an agreement within two weeks about the import of vaccines, while he denied media reports that the country has already ordered 10,000 doses of vaccine from Oxford-AstraZeneca and also concluded an agreement to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines.

According to the Liberty Times, the CECC has entrusted EVA Air with converting cargo planes to add more refrigerated space to transport liquids, though its main competitor, China Airlines (CAL), also emphasized its ability to bring over the long-awaited vaccines.

EVA Air said it has informed the Ministry of Transportation that as soon as the government gives the green light, its planes can fly to the United States and Europe to pick up the vaccines and deliver them “door to door,” according to the Liberty Times report.

CAL said it has been working since 2013 to make similar deliveries, adding it is the only airline in Taiwan to have obtained the CEIV Pharma certification (Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics) as one of 17 airlines worldwide.
Updated : 2020-12-15 16:30 GMT+08:00

