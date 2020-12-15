Taiwan’s StarLux to launch Kuala Lumpur route in January

StarLux Airlines' inaugural flight to Osaka departs from Taoyuan International Airport at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. StarLux Airlines' inaugural flight to Osaka departs from Taoyuan International Airport at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-based StarLux Airlines will launch a Kuala Lumpur flight route on Jan. 5, 2021, after having added three Asian cities to its route map in December.

Currently, StarLux is operating two weekly flights for each of the three new routes launched in December.

The startup airline conducted the inaugural flight for the Taoyuan – Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) route on Dec. 1. The first flights for the Taoyuan – Osaka (Kansai) route and the Taoyuan – Tokyo (Narita) route are scheduled for Tuesday (Dec. 15) and Wednesday, per CNA.

The Osaka flights depart from Taiwan every Tuesday and Friday around 8 a.m., arrive in Japan around noon, and return to Taiwan in the afternoon, while the Tokyo flights depart every Wednesday and Saturday also around 8 a.m. and return in the afternoon.

According to StarLux’s announcement, the airline will begin operating the Kuala Lumpur route from Jan. 5 next year also with two weekly flights. These will depart Taiwan every Tuesday and Friday around 10 a.m., arrive in Kuala Lumpur around 3 p.m., and return to Taiwan around 9 p.m.