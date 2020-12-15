Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Japanese defense minister calls on China to keep away from Diaoyutai Islands

Nobuo Kishi and his counterpart defend respective nations' sovereignty over disputed islands during videoconference

  175
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 14:55
Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi.

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi called on his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe (魏鳳和) to halt maritime activities in the Diaoyutai Islands during an intense videoconference, with both sides defending their nation’s sovereign claims over the area.

According to Japanese reports, Kishi expressed "serious concern" during the meeting about the normalization of Chinese coast guard boats in the waters near the Diaoyutai Islands. He also said that it was "completely unacceptable" that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) tried to justify the intrusion of Chinese ships into the disputed waters during his visit to Japan last month.

The defense minister stated that as Japan has effectively controlled the Diaoyutai Islands, regardless of history or international law, the islands are Japanese territory. There is no issue of sovereignty. He demanded that China refrain from escalating the situation, Liberty Times reported.

In response, Wei continued to advocate China's sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands and emphasized China's determination to protect its territorial sovereignty and maritime interests.

In order to avoid a military conflict, the two sides launched the Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism in 2018, but it has not yet been put into operation. When Wang visited Japan last month, he and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi reached an agreement to open the hotline this year.

Monday’s meeting was meant to negotiate the establishment of a Japan-China defense hotline. Though the two defense ministers were caught up in defending their respective nation’s sovereignty over the Diaoyutai Islands and failed to finalize a date, they ultimately agreed to open a hotline as soon as possible.
Japan
China
Diaoyu Islands
Nobuo Kishi
Wei Fenghe

RELATED ARTICLES

China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
2020/12/14 22:00
As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms
As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms
2020/12/14 20:00
Switzerland struggles to explain hush-hush deal with China’s Ministry of Public Security
Switzerland struggles to explain hush-hush deal with China’s Ministry of Public Security
2020/12/14 18:04
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
2020/12/14 13:12
DPP legislator rejects ex-president's criticism of ruling party's US ties
DPP legislator rejects ex-president's criticism of ruling party's US ties
2020/12/14 12:03

Updated : 2020-12-15 16:29 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front