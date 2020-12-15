Alexa
Taiwan reports 2 imported coronavirus cases from Philippines, Indonesia

Filipino woman, Indonesian man test positive for coronavirus at end of Taiwan quarantine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 14:48
(NIA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 15) announced two new cases of Wuhan coronavirus imported from the Philippines and Indonesia.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) announced two imported COVID-19 infections, raising Taiwan's total to 742. The latest cases include a female Filipino migrant worker in her 30s (Case No. 742) and a male Indonesian migrant worker in his 30s (Case No. 743).

Chuang said that prior to flying to Taiwan on Nov. 30, both of them had submitted negative results of tests taken within three days of their flight, and each was sent directly to an epidemic hotel upon arrival in the country. Neither has reported experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus since arriving in Taiwan.

As part of a program to test Indonesian migrant workers staying quarantine, Case No. 743 was tested for the coronavirus and Dec. 4 and the results came back negative. Prior to the expiration of their quarantine on Dec. 13, both were tested for the coronavirus and were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Dec. 15.

Chuang pointed out that because the two cases are asymptomatic and they had not come in contact with any other persons during their quarantine, there is no need to conduct contract tracing.

Taiwan's CECC on Tuesday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 116,235 COVID-19 tests, with 114,168 coming back negative.

Out of the 742 confirmed cases, 650 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 611 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 124 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.
Updated : 2020-12-15 14:56 GMT+08:00

