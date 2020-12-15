Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Loewe hits winner in OT, William & Mary rallies past GW

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 13:30
Loewe hits winner in OT, William & Mary rallies past GW

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Loewe scored 24 points, including the game winning layup with 12.3 seconds left in overtime as William & Mary rallied from 19-points down to defeat George Washington 85-84 on Monday night.

After Loewe drove down the right side of the lane for what proved to be the winner, he forced James Bishop to take a deep 3 from the top of the key that missed everything with one second left.

Playing for the first time in 16 days, the Tribe fell behind 46-27 when Bishop scored the the last seven points of an 11-0 run. It was 46-31 at the break.

A 15-0 run early in the second half got William & Mary back into the game. Yuri Covington made back-to-back layups to put the Tribe up 72-72 with less than a minute to go but two free throws by George Washington's Sloan Seymour tied the game at 75 at the end of regulation. Loewe missed a jumper as time ran out.

Covington scored 16 points for the Tribe (1-1), who beat the Colonials for the first time since 1967, and Quinn Blair added 13.

Bishop scored 21 points for George Washington (1-5), Jamison Battle had 17 and Matthew Moyer scored 10 with 11 rebounds.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-15 14:56 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front