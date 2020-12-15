Alexa
By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 12:10
Wright's 19 points lead Colorado by Northern Colorado 81-45

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — McKinley Wright IV had 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists and Colorado beat Northern Colorado 81-45 on Monday night in the Buffaloes' home opener.

Wright made a 3-pointer to start a 16-0 run in the first half for a 22-point lead, and the Buffaloes led 45-21 at the break. Northern Colorado went without a field goal for five-plus minutes in the first half, and trailed by at least 21 points in the second half.

Evan Battey added 14 points and eight rebounds and senior Dallas Walton reached double figures for the fifth time in his career with 12 points for Colorado (3-1). The Buffaloes, who were coming off a 56-47 loss to No. 12 Tennessee on Tuesday, is schedule to open Pac-12 play on Sunday against Washington in Las Vegas.

Wright, who leads Colorado with 17.3 points and 4.7 assists per game, was 8 of 10 from the field as Colorado made 53.3% of its shots. The Buffaloes have won the past seven games in the series — in the 40th meeting — which dates to 1918.

Bodie Hume, who is averaging 22.5 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting for Northern Colorado (2-1). Junior guard Daylen Kountz, a transfer from Colorado, added five points.

It was Colorado's latest home opener since hosting Michigan on Dec. 17, 1948.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-15 13:20 GMT+08:00

