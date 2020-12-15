The MDRT Academy, a New Kind of Association, is Now Open for Registration

First-of-its-kind and fully digital learning and resources platform for aspiring MDRT members

Beyond training and development resources, the platform also offers goal-setting and performance-tracking features

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 December 2020 - MDRT, a global, premier association founded in 1927 for financial services professionals -- is broadening its support and reach with a new kind of association, the MDRT Academy. Its aim is to help financial advisors who want to reach MDRT's top-level qualification requirements.

Without the right resources, succeeding in the financial services profession is extremely challenging. In fact, according to LIMRA[1], more than 80% of new professionals leave the industry after just four years. MDRT created the MDRT Academy to help improve retention. MDRT currently has 2,162 local members of which 678 are first-time members, and the MDRT Academy aims to help other local advisors achieve this level of success by providing resources needed to learn best practices, sharpen and develop skills and increase their production.

Digital by design

While other industry organizations continue to adapt to the virtual world, the MDRT Academy was built for it. All its available resources and community are accessed through a mobile application and website. The concept was field-tested by financial advisors and corporate participants over a three-year pilot phase. Throughout that time, beta members engaged with the resources, provided feedback, and helped shape new offerings.

"As a young financial advisor aspiring to get to the next level, the MDRT Academy app was the perfect tool," said Brandon Heckert, former MDRT Academy member and current MDRT member. "It allowed me to keep track of my goals and obtain the resources I needed to conduct my practice in a tech-focused world."

Access to the best

MDRT understands that to help financial advisors grow, the MDRT Academy's offerings need to show them what it takes to succeed. The Academy Assessment helps them better understand and identify their strength and growth areas. Weekly Growth Plans then deliver personalized resources based on the results.

MDRT Academy content, which includes articles, videos, podcast episodes and Performance Guides, is all MDRT-original or MDRT-approved. The content topics are categorized into four areas of focus that MDRT Academy has identified as being key to success: marketing your practice, advising your clients, managing your business and developing yourself. Academy members also gain access to established MDRT members and other industry leaders and can connect with them in the app's community and during monthly Webcasts.

Prioritized for performance

The MDRT Academy also offers goal-setting and performance-tracking features. Members can choose from more than 100 personal and professional goals, see what's trending among their peers and industry leaders, and create custom goals specific to their life and practice. Those who are at higher levels of production can gain bonus insights to fuel growth through an opportunity to join a MDRT meeting.

"I wish I had the MDRT Academy when I was first starting out," said MDRT President Ian Green, DipPFS. "There's no doubt in my mind that the MDRT Academy will positively impact the growing number of advisors in Singapore who are looking to fast track their MDRT qualifications."

Membership is now open

The MDRT Academy is available to advisors who do not yet qualify for MDRT, and reside in the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, the United Kingdom and New Zealand. Today, all Academy resources are in English, with language- and market-specific offerings in development. Advisors can learn more about the MDRT Academy and apply for membership at www.mdrtacademy.org.



[1] LIMRA, 2018 Agent Production and Retention

