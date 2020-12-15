Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

China Airlines' first Taiwan-designed cargo plane photos released

New 777 will mainly be responsible for cargo flights in Asia and North America

  161
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2020/12/15 11:46
New China Airlines 777 plane

New China Airlines 777 plane (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pictures of China Airlines' first newly redesigned Boeing 777 Freighter with the word “CARGO” written on the front section of the fuselage and an image of Taiwan imprinted in the middle of the “C” were released on Monday (Dec. 14).

The Taiwanese airline sent out an internal memo Monday afternoon to its employees notifying them that the design for its new 777 cargo plane had been completed, according to CNA. Photos show that the font size of “China Airlines” has been reduced and moved to the back of the plane, while in the front, the letter “C” in the word “CARGO” outlines the shape of Taiwan's main island.

China Airlines has ordered six Boeing 777 Freighters, which are scheduled to be delivered by 2023. The first new cargo plane arrived in Taiwan on December 1, while two more are slated to be sent before the end of January 2021.

The first of the new 777s will mainly be responsible for cargo flights in Asia and North America, according to the report. It will join China Airlines' existing fleet of 18 Boeing 747-400 Freighters.

The 777 is a twin-engine cargo plane that can fly long-range trans-Pacific flights in excess of 6,000 nautical miles with 20 percent more payload than other large freighters like the 747-400F, according to Boeing. It can carry 27 standard pallets measuring 2.5 meters x 3 meters on its main deck, which allows for lower cargo-handling costs and shorter cargo delivery times.

China Airlines is Taiwan’s flag carrier, but due to the highly problematic name, it is often confused with being a Chinese airline. This happened earlier in the year when Taipei began sending masks to countries around the world to fight coronavirus using China Airlines planes, which caused many to mistake the donations were coming from China rather than Taiwan.

More recently, BBC just last week (Dec. 11) incorrectly used a picture of a China Airlines plane about a story on how China’s aviation authority sent out new guidelines advising Chinese flight attendants to wear diapers in order to avoid using the lavatory in order to reduce the risk spreading COVID-19 on flights to high-risk destinations.
China Airlines
China Airlines redesign
China Airlines 777 freighters
cargo flights

RELATED ARTICLES

BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
2020/12/14 13:12
Taiwan-themed imagery to be added to new China Airlines 777
Taiwan-themed imagery to be added to new China Airlines 777
2020/12/02 11:51
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
Taiwan's China Airlines to shrink name on aircraft to avoid confusion
2020/11/26 13:00
Taiwan resumes passenger flights to Vietnam after 7-month hiatus
Taiwan resumes passenger flights to Vietnam after 7-month hiatus
2020/11/26 10:45
Taiwan-based EVA Air and China Airlines to open flights from Taipei to Bangkok
Taiwan-based EVA Air and China Airlines to open flights from Taipei to Bangkok
2020/10/25 18:17

Updated : 2020-12-15 13:19 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan