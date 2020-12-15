Taiwan internet personality robbed during live stream

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While live streaming in New Taipei City on Monday (Dec. 14), a Taiwanese internet personality's cell phone was suddenly snatched by two individuals on a scooter.

The 28-year-old gamer known as "Ah Pang" (啊乓), surnamed Chang (張) has more than 18,000 followers on the live streaming platform Twitch. She had been live streaming as she walked down Ziqiang Road in Sanchong District at 5:24 p.m. Monday when the pair of robbers grabbed her Sony Experia 5 phone and handheld stabilizer and sped away.

Chang immediately contacted the Sanchong Police Department, which launched an investigation into the incident. The robbery was caught on camera and has stirred up heated discussions among Taiwanese netizens.

During a press interview, police said they had detained one of the suspects in Taipei's Wanhua District at around 10 p.m. on Monday. They said the 39-year-old man, surnamed Wang (王), had sold the stolen items to buy alcohol and that he had been found intoxicated and lying next to the street.

Meanwhile, Wang's alleged accomplice, surnamed Yuan (袁), was detained at his residence at 11:55 p.m. that same day. Both suspects have been charged with robbery, reported CNA.