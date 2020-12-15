Huntkey to Release GaN Chargers

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 15 December 2020 - Huntkey, a leading provider of power solutions, has recently announced that it is going to release its 65W GaN charger(shortened as "the charger" below) for global markets.

The charger features two charging ports - one USB-C port and one USB-A port. The USB-C port is designed for fast charging speed, independently, it can output 5V3A, 9V3A, 12V3A, 15V3A or 20V3.25A, 65W at the maximum. The USB-A port can output 5V3A or 9V3A, 27W at the maximum.

When simultaneously charging devices, two ports combined will support a total power output of 57W, 45W (20V2.25A) of which is from the USB-C port and 12W(5V2.4A) is from the USB-A port. According to lab testing, the charger is able to fully charge a MacBook within 1.5 hours and half charge an iPhone 12 within 30 minutes.

The charger is accredited with CCC at present, but will soon extend to other certificates such as CE, CB or FCC. To enhance its quality and safety, it is equipped with multiple protections as well as 2 years warranty. It measures 59mm long, 32mm wide and 32mm high, which is super handy for travel.

Before releasing the GaN charger, Huntkey's introduced a series of phone chargers to different markets. They are all PD chargers that are equipped with a USB-C port. Their output power is rated from 30W to 90W, which will support fast charging speeds for different devices, such as cell phones and tablets.

About GaN Charger

GaN charger is a type of charger parts of which are made from GaN to increase energy efficiency and lower heat generation. Compared with traditional chargers, GaN chargers usually have a smaller body size, and the GaN parts have the characteristics of wide band gap, high thermal conductivity, high temperature resistance, radiation resistance, acid and alkali resistance.

About Huntkey

Founded in 1995, Huntkey is a leading global provider of PC power supplies, power strips, surge protectors, laptop adapters, phone chargers, monitors and air purifiers. Huntkey is an Asia renowned brand, a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and China Power Supply Society (CPSS). Including three total nearly 1,000,000 square meters industrial parks, Huntkey is one of the most famous brands and largest companies in mainland China. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, with branch companies in the US, Japan and Hong Kong, and with cooperating factories in Vietnam, Brazil, Argentina and India.