Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan lures foreign finance talent with relaxed criteria

Related work experience requirement reduced for foreign nationals looking for finance employment in country

  184
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 10:47
Business people (Getty Images)

Business people (Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has loosened the requirements for foreign nationals planning to work in the finance sector as the country seeks to repackage itself as an international financial hub with a diverse pool of talent.

An amendment to the Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals was published by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Monday (Dec. 14).

The 10 years of experience as a chairperson, general manager, board member, or another senior post previously required for those seeking managerial jobs in Taiwan was slashed to five years. In addition, the five years of related work experience for positions requiring specific skills or expertise in international financial matters has also been reduced to three years.

Meanwhile, the five years of relevant experience required for foreigners seeking finance-related employment in “key industries” — for example, fintech, e-commerce, digital economy, technological management, and green tech — was reduced to three years.

As of Nov. 30, 114 of the 1,711 Employment Gold Cards issued since February in 2018 have been in the finance category, according to the financial regulator. Cardholders are entitled to a host of special rights in Taiwan, ranging from income tax benefits to health insurance for their spouses and children.
Act for the Recruitment and Employment of Foreign Professionals
Financial Supervisory Commission
finance talent
finance

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan forms FinTech Co-Creation Platform
Taiwan forms FinTech Co-Creation Platform
2020/11/19 17:33
Taiwan's government says economic cooperation with US is non-partisan
Taiwan's government says economic cooperation with US is non-partisan
2020/11/06 17:15
Investors return NT$80 billion more than expected to Taiwan
Investors return NT$80 billion more than expected to Taiwan
2020/10/08 16:01
Taiwan Ministry of Finance's grip on the CHB is a disgrace
Taiwan Ministry of Finance's grip on the CHB is a disgrace
2020/08/27 15:08
Taiwan exports to 6 South Asian countries experience record drop
Taiwan exports to 6 South Asian countries experience record drop
2020/08/14 10:21

Updated : 2020-12-15 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan