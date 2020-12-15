Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Metro train suddenly slammed on the emergency brakes during the rush hour commute Tuesday morning (Dec. 15), forcing 1,200 passengers to be evacuated and causing a chaotic scene at the Longshan Temple Station.

At 8:18 a.m., a train on the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Bannan Line, or blue line, bound for Kunyang Station suddenly deployed its emergency brakes at the platform for the Longshan Temple Station. According to the standard operating procedure (SOP), the traffic control center asked the approximately 1,200 passengers on board to take the next train, reported CNA.

Passengers were reportedly able to board the next train four minutes after the incident took place. As they waited, the traffic center began adjusting the time gap between each successive train.

Images soon surfaced on Facebook and PTT showing a large crowd of passengers stranded at the Zhongxiao Xinsheng and Longshan Temple stations as a result of the incident. One passenger compared the scene at the former to ants running around after their colony had been destroyed.

At the time of publication, the Taipei Metro is still adjusting the timing of the trains on the Blue Line. the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation, which operates the MRT, stated that the cause of the abnormality in the operation of the train is currently under investigation.



Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station. (Facebook photo)



Longshan Temple Station. (PTT photo)