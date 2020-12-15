Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated

Passengers evacuated from blue line train after it slams on emergency brakes at Longshan Station

  1157
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/12/15 10:32
Longshan Temple Station. (Facebook photo)

Longshan Temple Station. (Facebook photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taipei Metro train suddenly slammed on the emergency brakes during the rush hour commute Tuesday morning (Dec. 15), forcing 1,200 passengers to be evacuated and causing a chaotic scene at the Longshan Temple Station.

At 8:18 a.m., a train on the Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Bannan Line, or blue line, bound for Kunyang Station suddenly deployed its emergency brakes at the platform for the Longshan Temple Station. According to the standard operating procedure (SOP), the traffic control center asked the approximately 1,200 passengers on board to take the next train, reported CNA.

Passengers were reportedly able to board the next train four minutes after the incident took place. As they waited, the traffic center began adjusting the time gap between each successive train.

Images soon surfaced on Facebook and PTT showing a large crowd of passengers stranded at the Zhongxiao Xinsheng and Longshan Temple stations as a result of the incident. One passenger compared the scene at the former to ants running around after their colony had been destroyed.

At the time of publication, the Taipei Metro is still adjusting the timing of the trains on the Blue Line. the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation, which operates the MRT, stated that the cause of the abnormality in the operation of the train is currently under investigation.

Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station. (Facebook photo)

Taipei MRT train hits emergency brakes, 1,200 evacuated
Longshan Temple Station. (PTT photo)
MRT
Taipei MRT
Taipei metro
Mass Rapid Transit

RELATED ARTICLES

ArmStrong the robot helps Taipei MRT passengers find lost belongings
ArmStrong the robot helps Taipei MRT passengers find lost belongings
2020/12/04 20:19
Taiwan's Taichung MRT trial runs to resume as early as Nov. 30: operator
Taiwan's Taichung MRT trial runs to resume as early as Nov. 30: operator
2020/11/23 16:30
Taichung MRT to suspend operations Sunday due to major malfunction
Taichung MRT to suspend operations Sunday due to major malfunction
2020/11/22 08:30
Taichung MRT Green Line draws 70,000 on first day of free rides
Taichung MRT Green Line draws 70,000 on first day of free rides
2020/11/17 13:49
Taiwan's Taichung to offer one-month free ride on MRT Green Line
Taiwan's Taichung to offer one-month free ride on MRT Green Line
2020/11/10 14:38

Updated : 2020-12-15 11:49 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan