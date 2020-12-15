Singapore Cosmeceutical Skincare Brand Recherché, Announces The Launch Of Its New Edible Skincare Range

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 December 2020 - Elevating beauty beyond face value, Singapore cosmeceutical skincare brand Recherché is announces the arrival of its first full range of edible skincare actives. Offering a holistic solution to skincare and wellness that addresses the need for a combination of internal and external skincare regime, the launch of Recherché Edible Skincare provides optimal skin and body beautifying nutrients so that you receive the 'raw materials' needed to enhance overall beauty, well-being and youthfulness from within.













Since its founding in 2018, Recherché has fast-earned a reputation as an elite innovation-focused company that employs a multi-disciplinary approach to developing clean, green transformative products. Synergistically combining skin repair traditions with modern-day biotech, the introduction of Recherché Edible Skincare pushes the boundaries of their ever-growing line of 100% sustainable plant-based products.





"At Recherché, we embrace a holistic approach and believe that true beauty starts from within. What we put on our body, is just as important as what we put in our body," said Coreenna Ong, Head Research & Development, adding that "We aspire to make a world of difference for all skin types and go to great lengths to make sure every single one of our products work well with one another."





Commenting on the launch of their new product line, Ms Ong said "We are very excited to bring our new collection of edible skincare to our customers, especially for those seeking a beauty fix on-the-go. As a pioneer in utilising only the purest and most natural ingredients, we have developed special capabilities to extract and harness nature in its quintessence -- distilling the purest essence of nature to create high performance edible beauty skincare actives. This is just the beginning of our product expansion, and we are constantly researching and innovating to bring the very best to achieve overall beauty, well-being and youthfulness."





Recherché Edible Skincare collection





Made from 100% pure, concentrated edible skincare actives and natural plant-based ingredients, Recherché Edible Skincare is easily digestible with superior absorption and bioavailability. Its dense nutritional profile and highly concentrated actives undergoes a distillation process of the core essence, sometimes up to the molecular level so that it is easily absorbed from the inside, providing nourishment to the skin from the inside out. Unlike other beauty and health supplements, Recherché Edible Skincare powders do not contain any added fillers, excipients, preservatives, chemicals, artificial flavours or colours and is Halal-approved.





Designed to mix easily and quickly into food and drinks, Recherché Edible Skincare is the perfect beauty fix on-the-go for busy individuals who find it a hassle to take supplements separately.





The Recherché Edible Skincare collection features two products:

Recherché Collagen Amino Acid -- a holistic edible skincare active supercharged with intelligent Tri-Peptides composed of amino acids Glycine, Proline and Hydroxyproline, to rejuvenate and reverse skin-aging. Derived from enzymatic hydrolysis of pure fish-sourced collagen, the Recherché Collagen Amino has a molecular size 1/25 of most collagen which makes it easier to be absorbed.

The Recherché Edible Skincare range is available on https://www.rechercheskincare.com/edible-skincare and has a recommended retail price of S$98 each.





About Recherché

Recherché is a Singapore cosmeceutical skincare brand that employs a multi-disciplinary approach to developing transformative products. A pioneer in developing edible skincare actives to specifically address skin concerns, Recherché offers a wide range of products that are clean, green and plant-based. Recherché products are made in Singapore in accordance with the country's stringent product safety and quality standards, to ensure that they are pregnancy-safe and suitable for sensitive skin. For more information, visit https://www.rechercheskincare.com/





Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rechercheskincare/

Instagram: @rechercheskincare



