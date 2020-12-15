Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Reliever Greg Holland stays with Royals, $2.75M for 1 year

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 07:20
Reliever Greg Holland stays with Royals, $2.75M for 1 year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Free agent reliever Greg Holland stayed with the Kansas City Royals on Monday, signing a one-year contact for $2.75 million.

The 35-year-old Holland was 3-0 with six saves and a 1.91 ERA this season for Kansas City. He made 28 appearances, pitching 28 1-3 innings.

The right-hander didn’t permit a run in his final 13 games, covering 13 1-3 innings.

Holland is a three-time All-Star who made his major league debut with the Royals in 2010 and spent his first six seasons with them. He later pitched for Colorado, St. Louis, Washington and Arizona before rejoining the Royals in 2020.

Holland has 212 saves and a 2.90 ERA in 10 seasons.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2020-12-15 08:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan