Celta Vigo blows away Cadiz 4-0 in La Liga

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 06:12
VIGO, Spain (AP) — Celta Vigo earned its biggest win since June when it beat Cadiz 4-0 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Cadiz was coming off beating Barcelona 2-1 at home but started badly and by halftime was down 4-0.

Nolito's third goal in four games put Celta on the board after only six minutes.

Alvaro Negredo headed off the right post moments later, but Iago Aspas doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Santi Mina was fouled by Jeremias Ledesma and left the field soon after.

Aspas got a second assist when Fran Beltran shot in the third goal just before halftime, and there was still enough time for Brais Mendez’s first goal of the season with a header in injury time.

The second half was messy but Celta had already secured its third straight win over Cadiz.

Updated : 2020-12-15 07:04 GMT+08:00

