How major US stock indexes fared Monday

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/15 05:55
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Monday after an early rally evaporated.

The reversal left the S&P 500 index with its fourth straight decline, something that hasn’t happened since September. Losses in the financial, industrial and health care sectors outweighed gains by technology stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending.

Investors are still waiting to see whether Congress can break a logjam on delivering more aid to people, businesses and local governments affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.97 points, or 0.4%, to 3,647.49.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 184.82 points, or 0.6%, to 29,861.55.

The Nasdaq composite rose 62.17 points, or 0.5%, to 12,440.04.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 2.16 points, or 0.1%, to 1,913.86.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 416.71 points, or 12.9%.

The Dow is up 1,323.11 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,467.43 points, or 38.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 245.39 points, or 14.7%.

Updated : 2020-12-15 07:03 GMT+08:00

