Alexion, Pluralsight rise; SolarWinds, Virgin Galactic fall

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 05:22
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Monday:

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $35.33 to $156.31.

AstraZeneca is buying the U.S. drug developer in a deal worth $39 billion.

TCF Financial Corp., up $2.17 to $36.95.

Huntington Bancshares is buying the regional bank in an all-stock deal valued at $22 billion.

Pluralsight Inc., up $1.21 to $20.19.

Vista Equity Partners is buying the technology workforce development company for $3.5 billion.

Public Storage, up $5.68 to $223.74.

Activist investor Elliott Management is in discussions with the self-storage facility owner and nominated six candidates to its board of trustees.

SolarWinds Corp., down $3.93 to $19.62.

A cyber-espionage campaign against the U.S. government hit some of the information technology company's software.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., down $5.57 to $26.47.

The space rocket company aborted a test launch over the weekend after a rocket motor failed to fire.

Apartment Investment and Management Co., down 24 cents to $40.34.

The owner of apartment properties is being replaced in the S&P 500 index by Tesla.

Carnival Corp., down 39 cents to $20.93.

The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history is underway, giving battered cruise line operators hope for an eventual return to normality.

Updated : 2020-12-15 07:02 GMT+08:00

