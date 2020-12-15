Alexa
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/15 04:27
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 42 cents to $46.99 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for February delivery rose 32 cents to $50.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 1 cent to $1.32 a gallon. January heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.45 a gallon. January natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.68 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $11.50 to $1,832.10 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $24.05 an ounce and March copper was unchanged at $3.53 a pound.

The dollar rose to 104.07 Japanese yen from 104.01 yen. The euro rose to $1.2147 from $1.2115.

Updated : 2020-12-15 07:01 GMT+08:00

