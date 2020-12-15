Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lebanese woman gets 3 years hard labor for Israel contacts

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 04:02
Lebanese woman gets 3 years hard labor for Israel contacts

BEIRUT (AP) — A military court in Lebanon on Monday sentenced a political activist to three years of hard labor for collaborating with Israel, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

The National News Agency said Kinda El-Khatib was sentenced for allegedly visiting Israel, contacting Israeli agents and providing them with security information.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.

El-Khatib was detained in June with her brother, who was later released. According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.

El-Khatib had been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its strong ally, President Michel Aoun. Hezbollah and Israel fought a monthlong war in 2006.

Updated : 2020-12-15 05:26 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan