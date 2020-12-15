Alexa
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 04:19
BC-US--Coffee, US

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 122.50 123.85 122.50 123.55 Up 4.45
Jan 126.15 Up 4.55
Mar 127.95 Up 4.55
Mar 120.85 126.90 120.65 126.15 Up 4.55
May 122.60 128.65 122.45 127.95 Up 4.55
Jul 124.30 130.15 124.00 129.45 Up 4.50
Sep 125.55 131.50 125.45 130.75 Up 4.40
Dec 127.30 132.85 127.20 132.15 Up 4.25
Mar 128.80 133.95 128.65 133.50 Up 4.15
May 129.70 134.50 129.70 134.10 Up 4.00
Jul 131.15 134.90 131.15 134.70 Up 3.90
Sep 131.80 135.50 131.80 135.30 Up 3.80
Dec 133.75 136.50 133.75 136.15 Up 3.75
Mar 134.65 137.45 134.65 137.05 Up 3.80
May 137.75 Up 3.80
Jul 138.45 Up 3.80
Sep 139.90 Up 3.80

