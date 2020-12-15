New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|122.50
|123.85
|122.50
|123.55
|Up
|4.45
|Jan
|126.15
|Up
|4.55
|Mar
|127.95
|Up
|4.55
|Mar
|120.85
|126.90
|120.65
|126.15
|Up
|4.55
|May
|122.60
|128.65
|122.45
|127.95
|Up
|4.55
|Jul
|124.30
|130.15
|124.00
|129.45
|Up
|4.50
|Sep
|125.55
|131.50
|125.45
|130.75
|Up
|4.40
|Dec
|127.30
|132.85
|127.20
|132.15
|Up
|4.25
|Mar
|128.80
|133.95
|128.65
|133.50
|Up
|4.15
|May
|129.70
|134.50
|129.70
|134.10
|Up
|4.00
|Jul
|131.15
|134.90
|131.15
|134.70
|Up
|3.90
|Sep
|131.80
|135.50
|131.80
|135.30
|Up
|3.80
|Dec
|133.75
|136.50
|133.75
|136.15
|Up
|3.75
|Mar
|134.65
|137.45
|134.65
|137.05
|Up
|3.80
|May
|137.75
|Up
|3.80
|Jul
|138.45
|Up
|3.80
|Sep
|139.90
|Up
|3.80