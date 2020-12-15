BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Dec 2713 Down 34 Dec 2589 Down 33 Mar 2522 Down 32 Mar 2639 2653 2581 2589 Down 33 May 2557 2591 2517 2522 Down 32 Jul 2549 2570 2491 2497 Down 35 Sep 2538 2560 2477 2481 Down 39 Dec 2547 2547 2463 2468 Down 39 Mar 2506 2506 2458 2458 Down 38 May 2453 Down 38 Jul 2453 Down 38 Sep 2458 Down 38