BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2713 Down 34
Dec 2589 Down 33
Mar 2522 Down 32
Mar 2639 2653 2581 2589 Down 33
May 2557 2591 2517 2522 Down 32
Jul 2549 2570 2491 2497 Down 35
Sep 2538 2560 2477 2481 Down 39
Dec 2547 2547 2463 2468 Down 39
Mar 2506 2506 2458 2458 Down 38
May 2453 Down 38
Jul 2453 Down 38
Sep 2458 Down 38

Updated : 2020-12-15 05:25 GMT+08:00

