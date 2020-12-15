BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2713
|Down
|34
|Dec
|2589
|Down
|33
|Mar
|2522
|Down
|32
|Mar
|2639
|2653
|2581
|2589
|Down
|33
|May
|2557
|2591
|2517
|2522
|Down
|32
|Jul
|2549
|2570
|2491
|2497
|Down
|35
|Sep
|2538
|2560
|2477
|2481
|Down
|39
|Dec
|2547
|2547
|2463
|2468
|Down
|39
|Mar
|2506
|2506
|2458
|2458
|Down
|38
|May
|2453
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2453
|Down
|38
|Sep
|2458
|Down
|38