Elzy named Kentucky women's coach after 6-0 start as interim

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 03:24
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky named Kyra Elzy its women's basketball coach on Monday, removing the interim tag from the coach who has guided the ninth-ranked Wildcats to a 6-0 start this season.

Elzy signed a contract through the 2025-26 season. She replaced Matthew Mitchell, who retired just before the season began.

“Kyra has earned and deserves the opportunity to lead this program into the future,” Kentucky athletic director Mitch Barnhart said Monday.

Elzy's 6-0 start is the second best in program history for a first-year coach.

“I really appreciate the opportunity to be the new head coach at the University of Kentucky,” Elzy said. “This is a big responsibility and I am ready for the moment. Thank you to coach Mitchell for empowering me and giving me the confidence and wings to soar. We hope to make you proud.”

Elzy has spent nine years on the Kentucky sideline as an assistant, associate head coach and now the one in charge.

Kentucky's next game is at No. 24 DePaul on Wednesday.

___

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2020-12-15 05:24 GMT+08:00

