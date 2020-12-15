Alexa
Washington pulls out of Pac-12 title game, replaced by Ducks

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/12/15 03:27
Washington has pulled out of the Pac-12 football championship game due to COVID-19 issues in the Huskies program, and Oregon will now play No. 13 USC for the conference title on Friday instead.

Washington (3-1) announced Monday it is withdrawing from the championship game after determining the Huskies did not have at least 53 scholarship players available and did not meet the minimum number of scholarship athletes at specific positions.

Washington had to cancel its game last weekend against Oregon (3-2) that would have determined the Pac-12 North champion due to COVID-19 cases in the program that caused the Huskies to pause practice in the middle of the week.

Washington team physician Dr. Kim Harmon said the program has continued to see positive cases over the past several days.

“This increase in cases, combined with issues with a key position group, doesn’t allow for a path forward for us this week,” Harmon said in a statement.

Washington was named Pac-12 North champ by virtue of having a better winning percentage than Oregon.

