Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Turkey announces 4-day curfew over New Year's to fight virus

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 02:11
A man wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks along a deserted street during a two-day weekend curfew, in Ankara, Turk...
A man wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, shows a document as a police officer checks IDs during a two-day weekend curfe...
A woman wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks along a deserted street during a two-day weekend curfew, in Ankara, Tu...
People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 i...
A person wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks along a deserted street during a two-day weekend curfew, in Ankara, T...

A man wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks along a deserted street during a two-day weekend curfew, in Ankara, Turk...

A man wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, shows a document as a police officer checks IDs during a two-day weekend curfe...

A woman wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks along a deserted street during a two-day weekend curfew, in Ankara, Tu...

People wearing masks to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walk, in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. The total number of COVID-19 i...

A person wearing a mask to help protect against the spread of coronavirus, walks along a deserted street during a two-day weekend curfew, in Ankara, T...

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced a four-day lockdown starting New Year’s Eve to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the curfew would begin the evening of Dec. 31 and go until the morning of Jan. 4

The government this month re-introduced weekend lockdowns as well as nighttime curfews amid a spike in infections and deaths. It has avoided a full lockdown since the beginning of the pandemic to keep the country's beleagured economy running.

Erdogan also announced some rental support for businesses and promised to continue discounts for value added taxes.

Monday’s health ministry statistics showed a record of 229 confirmed new daily deaths, bringing the total death toll to 16,646. The 7-day average of confirmed infections hovers above 30,000, making Turkey one of the worst-hit nations in the world.

Updated : 2020-12-15 03:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan