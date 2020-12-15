Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Huntington and TCF in $6 billion tie-up as regionals merge

By KEN SWEET , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/15 01:31
Huntington and TCF in $6 billion tie-up as regionals merge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Huntington Bank will absorb Detroit's TCF Financial in an all-stock deal worth $6 billion, the latest in a string of tie-ups that have led to a crop of new and larger U.S. regional banks.

Huntington, with $120 billion in assets, outsizes TCF, which has assets of around $50 billion. The TCF brand will be changed to Huntington, and Detroit's TCF Center will be renamed after Huntington in the coming years.

That said, Huntington has pledged to maintain TCF's presence in Detroit, including its plans to occupy a skyscraper currently under construction in downtown Detroit that will contain TCF's commercial lending business.

“We wanted to remain Detroit's hometown bank,” said TCF Financial CEO Gary Torgow, in an interview.

The consumer front of the combined bank will will be based in Columbus, Ohio, Huntington’s home town.

Huntington is among the largest participants in the Paycheck Protection Program, the government fund that provided loans to small businesses to help meet payolls during the pandemic and avoid layoffs. The bank, like many others, has had to restructure its operations to allow its thousands of employees to work remotely.

Along with going into Detroit, the merger will give Huntington access to markets like Denver and the Upper Midwest.

“We are going to be much better together,” said Huntington Bank CEO Steve Steinour, noting that Huntington, along with new markets, would also get access to TCF's equipment finance business and inventory finance businesses.

The Huntington-TCF merger is the latest deal among regional banks, who have looked to get bigger and more competitive against the Wall Street titans like JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America. The first big deal came last year between BB&T and SunTrust, which merged together to become Trust Bank. Earlier this year, Pennsylvania's PNC Financial Services Group Inc. announced it would buy the U.S. operations of Spanish bank BBVA.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Huntington's Steinour will become chairman, president and CEO of the combined holding company and CEO of the bank operations. TCF's Torgow will become chairman of the board.

The deal is expected to close next year in the second quarter, subject to regulatory approval.

Updated : 2020-12-15 03:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan