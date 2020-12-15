Alexa
Algerian tennis player gets lifetime ban for match-fixing

By  Associated Press
2020/12/15 00:58
LONDON (AP) — Algerian tennis player Aymen Ikhlef was banned for life Monday and fined $100,000 for match-fixing offenses.

The Tennis Integrity Unit said Ikhlef committed 10 breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program, including four instances of match-fixing.

The 23-year-old Ikhlef, who had a highest ATP singles ranking of No. 1,739, on three occasions failed to “report a corrupt approach,” twice solicited other players “not to use their best efforts,” and failed to cooperate with the investigation, the TIU said.

