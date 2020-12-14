Alexa
London placed under toughest coronavirus restrictions

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 23:50
Police officers wear face masks as they patrol an anti-lockdown demonstration in Parliament Square, in London, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Britain launched...

LONDON (AP) — London and surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital, the British government said Monday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government must take swift action after seeing “very sharp, exponential rises” in Greater London. He said that in some areas, cases are doubling every seven days.

Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can't socialize indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout.

In November, London was among areas with the lowest regional infection rates in England. But some areas in and around London have now become virus hotspots.

Updated : 2020-12-15 02:02 GMT+08:00

