NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|359
|321
|Miami
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|330
|245
|New England
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|277
|279
|N.Y. Jets
|0
|13
|0
|.000
|183
|393
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Indianapolis
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|372
|300
|Tennessee
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|390
|336
|Houston
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|295
|359
|Jacksonville
|1
|12
|0
|.077
|261
|383
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|349
|237
|Cleveland
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|306
|321
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|316
|231
|Cincinnati
|2
|10
|1
|.192
|244
|338
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Kansas City
|12
|1
|0
|.923
|403
|281
|Las Vegas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|350
|391
|Denver
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|257
|347
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|297
|362
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|287
|275
|N.Y. Giants
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|238
|291
|Philadelphia
|4
|8
|1
|.346
|277
|328
|Dallas
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|298
|400
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|368
|265
|Tampa Bay
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|370
|294
|Atlanta
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|328
|322
|Carolina
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|307
|332
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|yx-Green Bay
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|410
|323
|Chicago
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|282
|291
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|333
|355
|Detroit
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|310
|389
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|325
|246
|Seattle
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|393
|324
|Arizona
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|358
|303
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|300
|311
x-clinched playoff spot
___
L.A. Rams 24, New England 3
Arizona 26, N.Y. Giants 7
Chicago 36, Houston 7
Dallas 30, Cincinnati 7
Denver 32, Carolina 27
Kansas City 33, Miami 27
Tampa Bay 26, Minnesota 14
Tennessee 31, Jacksonville 10
Indianapolis 44, Las Vegas 27
Seattle 40, N.Y. Jets 3
Green Bay 31, Detroit 24
L.A. Chargers 20, Atlanta 17
Philadelphia 24, New Orleans 21
Washington 23, San Francisco 15
Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 15
Baltimore at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at Denver, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Miami, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at New Orleans, 4:25 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 8:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m.