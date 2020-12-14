Alexa
  1. Home

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

By  Deutsche Welle
2020/12/14 14:14
Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier dies aged 73

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has died at the age of 73.

The Frenchman managed the Reds from 1998-2004 and led them to five major trophies, including the FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup treble in 2000-01.

He first arrived as a joint manager alongside hitherto boss Roy Evans who resigned three months later.

Before joiningthe current Premier League champions, Houllier coached Lens, PSG and the French national team.

He also had spells with Lyon and Aston Villa, his final job in topflight management.

Houllier was forced to resign from the Birmingham club in 2011 after nine months at the helm due to ill health.

More recently, he took on a consultant role for a string of football teams owned by Austrian drinks giant Red Bull.

Liverpool actually drew one of them,RB Leipzig, in the Champions League draw earlier on Monday prior to Houllier's passing being announced.

Liverpool said they were "deeply saddened" by Houllier's death, while several of his former players paid tributes online.

"The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Gerard's family and many friends," the club said in a statement.

Aston Villa said: "All at Aston Villa are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Gerard Houllier, our manager during the 2010-11 season.

"Our thoughts are with Gerard's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time."

jf/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Updated : 2020-12-15 00:17 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
47 workers test positive for Covid in Uganda despite Chinese vaccine
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton 'wakes PLA up for breakfast' in Taiwan's ADIZ
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Taiwan's currency reaches highest value in 23 years
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Ice Monster closing first Taiwan store due to pandemic
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwanese iPhone-maker says India factory attacked, looted by 'unknown people'
Taiwan heads into cold front
Taiwan heads into cold front
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
BBC bungles Chinese airline photo with Taiwanese carrier
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Chinese military aircraft flies within 103 km of Taiwan
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Indonesian woman in Taiwan diagnosed with coronavirus after 4th test
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him
Russian woman reunited with son after Taiwanese family allegedly abducts him