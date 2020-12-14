Alexa
UAW, US Attorney reach deal to reform union after scandal

By TOM KRISHER , AP Auto Writer, Associated Press
2020/12/14 22:07
FILE - In this June 17, 2020, file photo, United Auto Workers Vice President Joe Ashton addresses the autoworker's convention in Detroit. Ashton, a fo...

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers and the U.S. attorney's office in Detroit say they have reached a settlement to reform the union in the wake of a wide-ranging bribery and embezzlement scandal.

Terms of the deal will be announced at a Monday afternoon news conference in Detroit.

The union has been in the throes of the scandal for years as the government probed corruption in its upper ranks. The investigation has led to 11 convictions, including that of two former presidents. Many of the officials were accused of conspiring with others to cover up the use of union cash for boozy meals, premium cigars, golf and lodging in Palm Springs, California.

Details of the civil settlement weren't available. But it is likely to include an independent monitor to watch the 400,000-member union's finances and a possible change in the way union leaders are elected.

