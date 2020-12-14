Alexa
PSG's assessment of Neymar's injury is 'reassuring'

By  Associated Press
2020/12/14 22:16
PSG's Neymar falls in pain during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, ...
PSG's Neymar, center, is carried off the field on a stretcher after getting injured during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and...

PSG's Neymar falls in pain during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Lyon, at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, ...

PSG's Neymar, center, is carried off the field on a stretcher after getting injured during the League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and...

PARIS (AP) — The initial assessment of Neymar's left ankle injury is “reassuring," Paris Saint-Germain said Monday.

The Brazil forward was taken off on a stretcher in stoppage time on Sunday when PSG lost at home to Lyon 1-0 to drop to third place in the French league.

After immediate fears of a serious injury, PSG said Neymar sprained his ankle. He will undergo further exams in 48 hours, the club added.

Neymar was hurt in the seventh minute of injury time at Parc des Princes following a hard tackle from Thiago Mendes, who was then given a red card.

PSG’s fourth loss of the season put Lille at the top after it beat Bordeaux 2-1. Lyon is in second place on goal difference, while PSG is one point behind in third.

